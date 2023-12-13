Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.0 billion-$61.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.8 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

