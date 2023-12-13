ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 858,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.