ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 389,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

