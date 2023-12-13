ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 250,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

