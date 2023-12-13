Bokf Na Sells 1,540 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

