United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $214,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8,867.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 97,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

