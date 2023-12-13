Bokf Na Has $31.40 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

