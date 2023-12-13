VitalStone Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.