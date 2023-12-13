Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 657,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,603. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

