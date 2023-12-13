Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

