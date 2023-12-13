Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE DD opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

