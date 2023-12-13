CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $414,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.49 and its 200 day moving average is $445.44. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

