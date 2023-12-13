Stadium Capital Management LLC Sells 269,965 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stadium Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,965 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 13.3% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

