Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 166,007 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

