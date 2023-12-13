Dunhill Financial LLC Invests $19.82 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 281,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,818,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

