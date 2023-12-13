Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,500,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

META stock opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.23. The firm has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

