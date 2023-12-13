Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,782 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $152,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

