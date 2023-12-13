Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 229,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.