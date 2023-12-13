Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 1,629,500 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,629,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,980,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 607,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 342,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 263.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Corning by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,336,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.