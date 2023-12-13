Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.