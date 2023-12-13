CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 30.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Adobe by 30.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $2,200,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

