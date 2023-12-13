CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 396,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.