Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TMO opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

