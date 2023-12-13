Humankind Investments LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

