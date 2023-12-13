Humankind Investments LLC Invests $524,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,500 shares of company stock worth $23,597,850. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

