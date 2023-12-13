Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 6,276 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

