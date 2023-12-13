Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

