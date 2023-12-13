Bokf Na Purchases 8,875 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bokf Na increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

