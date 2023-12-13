California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 121,011 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $161,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

