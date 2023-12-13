Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $177.95. The stock had a trading volume of 339,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,818. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

