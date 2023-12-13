Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. 2,425,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a market cap of $526.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

