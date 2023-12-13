Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,837,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 328,651 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,662,000 after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 109,305 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 8,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $30.12.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

