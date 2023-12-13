Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,777 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.