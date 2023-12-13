Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

DFS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 210,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,588. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

