National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,498. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.