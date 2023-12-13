ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 174,366 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 174,366 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 493,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

