Dean Capital Management Invests $280,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.61. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

