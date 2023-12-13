ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

