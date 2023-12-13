Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.77. 402,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.