Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,207,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $119,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $119,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $610,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,287. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 51,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,241. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

