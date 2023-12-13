Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,697. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

