TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,567 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.44% of TC Energy worth $183,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,062,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 120,775 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

