Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $41,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. 427,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,227. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

