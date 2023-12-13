Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Franco-Nevada worth $74,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,446,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. 122,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,698. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.