ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,602. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

