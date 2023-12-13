ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 40,441 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,441 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,662. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.