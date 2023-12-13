Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

