Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Boosted by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,305. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.33.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

