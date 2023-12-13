Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.39. 41,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,563. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

