KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $103,645,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 819.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.56. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $564.49.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

